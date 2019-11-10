Delhi gets a dose of sunshine, AQI still ‘very poor’

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: While the national capital was blessed with a sunny day on Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to swing between the “poor” and “very poor” category.

Weather experts suggested this was an outcome of the winds coming in from the north-westerly direction of Punjab and Haryana.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change’s, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was above 280 across several places in the City.

In central and south Delhi, the Siri Fort area had an AQI of 317, ITO 302, Mathura Road 292, Okhla Phase II- 308 and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, 282.

In certain areas of outer Delhi, such as Anand Vihar, Aya Nagar, Dwarka Sector 8 and Rohini, the AQI levels were recorded at 311 308, 323 and 337 respectively.

The drop in temperature during the morning hours, is likely to aid the pollutants in the atmosphere as well.