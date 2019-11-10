Home The Sunday Standard

Delhiites are giving anti-pollution masks a miss, here's why

Despite the AQI breaching the 999 mark last Sunday, toxic foam forming on the Yamuna, over 10,000 crop-burning fires being registered last week in Punjab and Haryana… many don’t want to wear an mask.

Published: 10th November 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

air quality, masks

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Here's why many people want to give the anti-pollution masks a miss.

Mohammad Fareed, 28, Juice seller, Lajpat Nagar 

Never thought of wearing one. The weather has also become clear. If I wear it on a sunny day, I will start sweating. This will affect my productivity.

Aakansha Aaron, 32, PR consultant, Lajpat Nagar 

There’s nothing like an anti-pollution mask. I tried all masks at the medical stores till last year, and still had a headache, throat burning and congestion. I wish I could permanently leave the city.

Ismail Bashar Dost, 38, Medical store attendant

I mostly stay inside the shop, and if I go out I cover my face with the cloth mask. But I have bought a mask with the filter for my wife. The weather was bad till last Sunday, but it’s quite better now.

Rajni, 27, Constable, Central Industrial Security Force 

I feel awkward because the mask doesn’t look nice. None of my colleagues wear it. Since we have to be on-duty at the metro station, it’s difficult to wear it whole day. With a mask on I feel like I am struggling for air.

Tilak Swain, 21, CA Student, Defence Colony 

I feel suffocated. I feel it puts pressure on my nose and makes breathing difficult. But I have stopped venturing out much. I used to play badminton on weekends but stopped after Diwali.

Indu, 26, Dentist, South Extension 

I don’t venture out much. If I had a job that needed me to travel, I would have definitely bought one. But I still don’t have clarity on the level of protection these masks offer.

Jaipal Rana, 46, Data Analytics, Rohini 

I drive a motorbike, and while driving I wear a helmet. It really feels uncomfortable if I club face mask and helmet together. My bad.

Anjali Berry, 52, PR professional, Gurgaon

I don’t step out of office much and carpool to work. There’s a beautiful biodiversity park where I live. Recently, the authorities took an onus of planting more than a zillion trees, and after living here for 20 years I can already feel the difference. But I make sure my son wears a mask because he travels to CP by the metro, and Delhi is more polluted than Gurgaon. 

Kyraa Manchandani, 23, Public Relations Officer, East of Kailash

I’m very lazy when it comes to remembering to wear the mask. My work makes me run around without a warning, and in that the rush I don’t remember to take one with me. The sad part is we all keep telling each other that it’s a matter of just a few days and things will get better but we are in denial. That’s also why we put off wearing it.

Deepak Laleria, 35, Banker

I’m in Delhi for a few days just to visit my friends, and don’t want to spend so much on an anti-pollution mask that won’t even last for a year. If the government is really concerned about the wellbeing of people they should sell masks on subsidised prices. 

Amith Prabhu, 39, Social entrepreneur, Gurgaon 

A mask draws unnecessary attention. It may filter some amount of polluted air, but if ten layers of dirt are coming onto your face, I think mask will help you reduce just 2 or 3. It helps those with allergies, children and the aged, who are immune to falling ill. But for normal adults between 25-60 years, I don’t think it helps them. 

Anya Thakur, 27, Communications Professional, Vasant Kunj

It is not feasible because I’m always on calls on my earphones, and uncomfortable to wear during the daily commute.

Yash Raj, 20, Student, Hauz Khaz

Wearing masks to class is rather awkward. No one wears it. The ones I have don’t make a difference while breathing. The good quality ones are really expensive for us students.

Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Consultant, Shalimar Bagh

If one has a strong immune system, you can fight all odds. Have fruits, do exercises and yoga, rather than opting for external options.

Kiran Chadha, Educationist, Rohini

Till we keep destroying environment, nothing is going to help. We must also minimise the use of agarbattis and dhoop as these add to pollution. When I feel the air is ‘hurting’, I cover my nose with a moist handkerchief.

Rajeshwary Thyagarajan, Dance Teacher, Noida

Though I keep a mask in my bag all the time, I don’t wear it. At my home and at dance school, there are a lot of plants like areca palm and snake plant, which purify polluted air.

Tina Singh, 21, Publicist, Noida

The low-cost masks aren’t effective and the good ones are very costly. The nature of my work is such that I’m always on the move and I can’t afford to keep losing these masks. We have a few air purifiers at home and it seems to be cost-effective and a better idea than masks.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air quality air masks Delhi pollution Delhi air pollution
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp