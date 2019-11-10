Home The Sunday Standard

Drama, play therapy to help kids cope with stress

If a child has been abused within the family then there are family secrets, and therapists will often have difficulty accessing these.

Published: 10th November 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

play therapy, building blocks

For representational purposes

We need to stop treating children as if they were little grown ups!

For the most part, they are self-directing and know the struggles that they need to overcome,” says Professor Sue Jennings, a pioneer of Drama Therapy and Play therapy in the UK and Europe.

She will be travelling to India to conduct a workshop in at health café Mimansa in Koramangala, Bengaluru, on November 10, and a two-day certification program on 11th and 12th.

Jennings states that children and teens will benefit from Play Therapy, “because it gives them an opportunity to explore in a safe environment issues that may be troubling them. They may be struggling with the break of the family, the death of a pet, loss of friends when moving house. Added to which, if a child has been abused within the family then there are family secrets, and therapists will often have difficulty accessing these.”

Sue Jennings

As a founding member of the British Association of Drama-therapists and a full member of the British Association of Play Therapists and Play Therapy UK, Jennings feels that teenagers, in particular, feel the stress of peer pressure.

Parents can play a key role to help their kids deal with these pressures if they are able to build a strong attachment, so that youngsters in feel comfortable to talk to them about pressure, bullying and so on.

“However not all parents have time and patience and may take a stance that it’s better to tough it out. Games and activities are all collaborative and enable participants to learn about friendships, loyalties, group work and playfulness,” adds Jennings, who has authored of over 30 books on and around this subject.

Her groundbreaking study about Healthy Attachments and Play focused on a narrow phase of child development that has far-reaching consequences later on in life. Her final word of advice: also bond socially with your child.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
play therapy Building blocks
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp