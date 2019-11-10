Envoys briefed after Pakistani minister question Ayodhya verdict

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: With the world’s eyes set on India on the Ayodhya judgment and its possible aftermath, envoys of different countries are being briefed by senior officials of Ministry of External Affairs.

This comes after some Pakistani ministers questioned the timing of the judgement and criticized it. One minister went ahead and slammed the judgement as illegal, immoral, disgusting and shameful.

The Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment on Saturday, paved the way for raising the Ram temple on the ruins of the Babri mosque.