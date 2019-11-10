Home The Sunday Standard

Media meet on gender justice

Early in the morning, all the guests also visited Rajghat to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. 

Jagdish Gandhi, Founder Manager, City Montessori School

Media, judiciary, government and schools all over the world need to collectively work for ensuring gender justice,” said Union Minister for Commerce and Railways Piyush Goyal, He was speaking at the International Media Conference on Ensuring Gender Justice – Role of Media, Judiciary, Government and Schools.

The conference was organised by Lucknow-based City Montessori School at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. 

Presidents, Prime Ministers, Speakers of Parliament, Minister of Justice and Journalists along with over 200 Chief Justices and judges from 70 countries attended the conference and shared their views on how to attain gender justice. 

“Man and woman are like the two wings of the bird of humanity. Both need to join hands because only strong wings can lead the bird of humanity to a newer height and ensure welfare of all,” remarked Founder Manager of City Montessori School, Dr Jagdish Gandhi.

The delegates discussed threadbare international terrorism, global environment, gender equality, gender justice and ways to secure the future of over 2.5 billion children of the world from the threats of global warming and other natural disasters.

