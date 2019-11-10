RSS, VHP rule out Kashi, Mathura temple push

Express Feature By

NEW DELHI: While Hindu seers and some right-wing groups were believed to be considering pushing the temple movement beyond the limits of Ayodhya to Kashi and Mathura, the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday made it clear that it will make no such move any time soon.

Both the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday made it clear that they will not get involved in any movement surrounding Kashi and Mathura temples.

In Kashi, Gyanvapi mosque shares a boundary wall with the Kashi Vishwanath temple and in Mathura, the Shahi Idgah mosque stands beside the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple premises.

Replying to a query on whether the RSS would now take the movement to Kashi and Mathura, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “The Sangh doesn’t get involved in any movement (andolan). We work towards character building.” The comment marks a departure from the popular slogans such as Ayodhya abhi jhanki hai, Mathura Kashi baaki hai. (Ayodhya is just the beginning, Kashi and Mathura still to come)”