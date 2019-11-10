Home The Sunday Standard

RSS, VHP rule out Kashi, Mathura temple push

In Kashi, Gyanvapi mosque shares a boundary wall with the Kashi Vishwanath temple and in Mathura, the Shahi Idgah mosque stands beside the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple premises.

Published: 10th November 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  While Hindu seers and some right-wing groups were believed to be considering pushing the temple movement beyond the limits of Ayodhya to Kashi and Mathura, the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday made it clear that it will make no such move any time soon.

Both the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday made it clear that they will not get involved in any movement surrounding Kashi and Mathura temples.

In Kashi, Gyanvapi mosque shares a boundary wall with the Kashi Vishwanath temple and in Mathura, the Shahi Idgah mosque stands beside the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple premises.

Replying to a query on whether the RSS would now take the movement to Kashi and Mathura, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “The Sangh doesn’t get involved in any movement (andolan). We work towards character building.” The comment marks a departure from the popular slogans such as Ayodhya abhi jhanki hai, Mathura Kashi baaki hai. (Ayodhya is just the beginning, Kashi and Mathura still to come)”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS VHP Mathura Kashi
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp