Worship Act not applicable to disputed Ayodhya site

The Worship Act which was cited in the apex court judgment was not applicable to the disputed site.

Published: 10th November 2019 09:18 AM

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (File Photo| AP)

The Act prohibits conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August, 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Reacting to the judgment, the CPI(M) on Saturday said as the top court appreciated the 1991 Places of Religious Worship Act, and, in adherence to this law, it should be ensured that no such disputes on religious places are raised again.

