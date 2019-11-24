Home The Sunday Standard

Australian's Deakin University marks 25 years of engagement with India

Currently, in its fourth year of the association, Deakin was the first Australian university to partner with a team in the Indian Premier League.

NEW DELHI:  Celebrating 25 years of engagement in India, Australia’s Deakin University, on Saturday, hosted an event to highlight the importance of government, industry and academic partnerships to develop sports in India, held at the Australian High Commission in New Delhi.

The university was the first international education provider to set up an office in India in 1994.The event included Australian Education Minister Dan Tehan MP alongside Deakin’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin and Rajasthan Royals’ COO Jake Lush McCrum.

“Australia is a leading provider of sports education and our institutions are well placed to meet the growing demand from India for international education in sport science and business. It makes sense that the world’s biggest sports teams want to work with our universities and tap into our knowledge and talent,” Tehan said.

Currently, in its fourth year of the association, Deakin was the first Australian university to partner with a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is the official sports education partner for Rajasthan Royals. 
“We want to help the next generation to make sport a professional industry in India, while also offering all our students the opportunity to learn globally-relevant skills. These skills will be vital in enabling them to build an exciting career in sport, wherever it takes them,” said Deakin VC Iain Martin. 

The most important feature of the collaboration is the Deakin Royals 100 per cent scholarship provided to a deserving Indian student to study a sport-related course at Deakin in Australia. The scholarship consists of a full waiver of tuition fees for onshore studies at Deakin, with the objective that the recipient will use the education and experience to give back to society.

