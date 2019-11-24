Home The Sunday Standard

‘BJP coup has saved Congress from disaster’: Congress leaders

Many leaders in the party were vocal against aligning with the Sena. But under pressure from Maharashtra MLAs and state leaders, Congress president Sonia Gandhi gave a go-ahead for the alliance.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The turn of events in Maharashtra may be a blessing in disguise for the Congress which, despite reservations in the party, swayed from its ideological stand for government formation.  

After the BJP’s coup, Congress is considered to be the biggest loser and is left red-faced. 

Some leaders are, however, relieved saying the party was saved from getting into a “disastrous” alliance. 

“We can project a high moral ground that the party only agreed to join alliance after the Sena withdrew from the NDA and agreed to use secular and democratic policy in the CMP of the alliance,” said a party leader.

Another leader said the party took the decision to keep the BJP out of power to provide a secular government. 

