Delhi Assembly along with Lok Sabha to host India’s first Commonwealth Youth Parliament

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Delhi Assembly along with the Lok Sabha will host a three-day Commonwealth Youth Parliament here starting from November 25.

Talking to reporters, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said 47 participants from 24 Commonwealth countries will participate in the event. Eleven participants will be from India.

Mock assembly sessions will be held in the House of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Goel said.

It is for the first time that an Indian Legislature is hosting the Commonwealth Youth Parliament and the event has generated a lot of interest amongst the youth, he said.

The participants, in the age group of 18 to 29 years, include students, parliamentary officers and young leaders.

The event is being organised to enlighten the youth about legislative processes and encourage their participation in legislative procedures and decision making, Goel said. The Commonwealth Youth Parliament will be an opportunity to demonstrate to the youth the purpose of the legislature as an institution for democracy and good governance, he said.

