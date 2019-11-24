Home The Sunday Standard

Free bird

With over 1,51,000 followers on Instagram and an evergrowing online presence, the label that deals with handwoven, block printed apparel and drapes isn’t a regular at pop-ups and exhibitions.

Ensembles from Chidiyaa

It has taken the Gurgaon-based sari brand Chidiyaa almost a year to come back to Chennai after their debut showcase in October 2018.

So, when designer Pooja Gupta does organise a showcase for her clothes, she puts on offer, a massive cache — in this case, 2,000 garments to be exact — of her brand’s bestsellers and signature pieces alongside with a preview of her new collection.

“It’s always a novel experience to meet with your clientele in person, especially when the brand primarily caters to an online market space,” says Pooja.

Having found her niche with Ajrakh block printing since the inception of Chidiyaa four years ago, the designer tells us that the brand is her way of connecting with the numerous craft traditions of the country.

“My blocks are made at Ahmedabad, the printing is carried out at a workshop in Ajrakhpur in Bhuj, while the fabric that we use is sourced from women weavers in Phulia, Kolkata.

Engaging with so many different craftspeople and weavers always gives you a different outlook.”

It is this varied perspective that spurred the 37-year-old adopt a newer colour palette with shades like maroon, mauve, bottle green and mustard, as opposed to her mainstay — indigo and ivory.

“Indigos, however, remains a customer favourite,” she confesses.

For the upcoming showcase, while Chidiyaa will be bringing their staple mulmul and linen saris, the designer will also be introducing the city to her latest experiments with silk — modal silk drapes and mashru silk blouses. “Our minimalistic aesthetic remains the same.

But for the festive season, we wanted to offer people something a little more dressy,” explains the MBA graduate.

Also lookout for the brand’s latest line, Aasmani. Inspired by the sky and sea, the range of saris, crop tops, kurtas and dresses feature fish motifs, waves, poppies and dragonflies. Crop tops start at Rs 1,800. At The Folly. On November 16 and 17.

