Home The Sunday Standard

Jharkhand elections: Tribal seats to play decisive role in government formation

BJP and JMM have always tried to bag more tribal seats by taking up their issues. 

Published: 24th November 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces check a four-wheeler ahead of the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly Election, at NH 75 on Saturday.

Security forces check a four-wheeler ahead of the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly Election, at NH 75 on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

RANCHI:  For long, political parties in Jharkhand have known that tribal seats hold the key to government formation.

Due to this, the two prominent political parties — BJP and JMM have always tried to bag more tribal seats by taking up their issues. 

The BJP government has laid special focus on the tribal vote bank in the last five years, which traditionally belongs to JMM, by luring them with different schemes and programmes.

The BJP even appointed Ramvichar Netam as co-in-charge of Jharkhand BJP and a Droupadi Murmu as Jharkhand Governor to give a positive message about the party among the tribals.

There are 28 tribal seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. 

Political experts, however, feel that tribal MLAs have not been able to show their significance due to lack of coordination and have remained divided as they have not been able to overcome the regional and community barriers among themselves. 

“Since 28 is a significant figure in the 81-member Assembly, tribals play an important role in Jharkhand politics and that’s why the BJP has been trying to placate the tribals in Kolhan and Santhal putting a special focus on these seats,” said Jitendra Kumar, a political analyst. He felt that it would be suicidal for JMM if BJP succeeds in making a dent in any of its seats in the tribal areas. 

In 2014, JMM had won 13 tribal seats as against 11 by BJP while in 2009 and 2005 it had won 10 seats while the BJP had to be satisfied with only nine seats. BJP leaders claimed that since the party has done a lot for the tribals, they must get support from the community the upcoming elections. 

JMM leaders, on the other hand, said that BJP will not be able to open its account in any of the tribal seats in the state.  

“JMM’s ideology is based on the issue of adiwasi-moolwasi people of the state, there is no doubt that we will get their support,” said JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya. There is a sense of anger against the BJP among the people of the state, said Bhattacharya.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Jharkhand elections Jharkhand assembly elections Jharkhand elections 2019 Jharkhand tribal seats Jharkhand tribals
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp