Maharashtra political crisis: Party brass delayed decision, another opportunity lost, feel many in Congress

NEW DELHI: While the Congress rejected allegations of delay on its part in joining the NCP-Shiv Sena alliance, many party leaders feel otherwise and say that an early decision could have prevented a coup by the BJP.

According to party sources, the power-sharing deal between the three parties got delayed on Friday after the Congress insisted on the Speaker’s post and the home portfolio. Leaders of the three parties were to meet again Saturday to finalise it.

After the President’s Rule was imposed on November 12, the parties held several rounds of discussions in Delhi and Mumbai to draft the common minimum programme and sharing of ministerial birth.

“Candidly and personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than three days ... took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers,” A M Singhvi tweeted.

While there were reservations in the party over joining hands with the Sena, leaders feel that once it was decided to join the alliance, talks should have finished fast. “Not surprised with the developments... BJP was a bit too quiet through it all, wish Congress would have acted faster their delayed decision gave a window to BJP to strike,” tweeted former MP from Mumbai Priya Dutt.

However, senior leader Ahmed Patel said: “There was no delay. After Shiv Sena chief made a phone call (to Sonia Gandhi on November 11), Congress leaders were in Mumbai next day to discuss alliance.”