Add a fortnight to lockdown, Say States 

NEW DELHI: Extend the lockdown for at least two weeks, was the broad consensus that emerged during the interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers on Saturday, though there was no official word on extending the restrictions beyond April 14. According to sources, the Prime Minister will soon unveil the next phase of the lockdown which will include relaxations within the limits of the states to re-start the grounded economic activities.

While pitching for extending the lockdown till at least April 30, states made a strong case for relaxation in borrowing limits, expeditious availability of critical medical equipment, and cluster containment approach to deal with the pandemic. On the exit plan from lockdown, sources quoted the PM as saying, “There seems to be a consensus among the states on extension by another two weeks.” But in the same breath, he added while the motto of the government earlier had been saving lives and livelihood (Jaan aur Jahan), it’s now “jaan bhi jahaan bhi” (both life and livelihood are important).

Underlining the criticality of the next 3-4 weeks in containing the pandemic, Modi exhorted states to work as a team with the Centre, while stressing that he’s available 24X7. Modi also called upon the states to crack the whip against those indulging in black-marketing and hoarding, and harassing doctors, medical staff, students from North-East and Jammu and Kashmir.

The states highlighted the financial strains for which they sought the Central assistance, with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh seeking expansion of the borrowing limits. Singh also sought relief for industries, including deferment in repayment of interests for six months. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh argued for flexibility to allow economic activities. The chief ministers reportedly concurred against starting rail, inter-state bus and flight services till April 30.

Top officials told to start attending office

Modi has asked his ministerial colleagues to begin working from office from Monday. Officers above joint secretary rank will also report to their respective offices; others will come to office on a rotational basis. The move to make the government offices functional has come on a day when the Prime Minister deliberated on the extension of conditional lockdown beyond April 14.