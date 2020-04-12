Domestic abuse raises its ugly head during coronavirus lockdown

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

The National Commission for Women launching an exclusive helpline number to report cases of domestic violence (on April 10) during the ongoing lockdown has substantiated what psychologists, psychiatrists and NGOs working for women have been saying all along – that the cases of domestic violence began to show a rise ever since the lockdown began.

“Not everyone is lucky to have a comfortable home and cordial relationships with family members that can make staying at home a much-cherished experience,” notes Dr Prakriti Poddar, Founder of the Poddar Foundation that focuses on building awareness about mental, behavioural and emotional health issues. “Think of the women whose husbands are abusive or children whose father indulges in beating. Earlier, they had an option to leave the home. Now, they are doomed to live inside and face the brunt,” she says.

Life Coach Sitender Sehrawat identifies job insecurity as a key reason, and says, “You can only realise what such a man can/ will do.” The definition of abuse, he says, is not contained to only being physical or sexual. “It can also be verbal and emotional,” he adds, indicating that it is not just women from the poor sections of society, but also the upper middle and rich sections who are vulnerable.

“It is a sad truth that both women and children are at the receiving end of all the frustration of their menfolk,” says Sehrawat. Echoing Sehrawat is Urvashi Gandhi, Director, Global Advocacy, Breakthrough India – a women’s rights organisation that works with organisations that directly tackle domestic violence. The pandemic, she says, is having a huge social, economic and psychological impact.

“Loss of jobs and livelihood, increased stress in taking care of family needs, and isolation is all leading to depression. Through our digital platforms, we have put out helpline numbers to encourage bystander intervention. Since the victims are confined to their homes and have limited agency to seek assistance, those living in their vicinity can help out,” says Gandhi, adding that “a crisis hits different people differently. The lived experience of people, particularly those in vulnerable positions like women and girls, has different repercussions on them, especially due to their sex, gender identity and social norms.”

Children at heightened risk

Over 93 per cent of child sexual abusers are known to the victim, say reports, and a child stuck at home with them can be at a greater risk. “We may feel safe in our homes during the lockdown, but many

children, even those in shelter homes, are at serious risk. They face a greater threat of physical

abuse, online abuse and trafficking,” says Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, who has launched an online campaign that includes digital creatives, webinars and innovative messages, which focus

on children’s vulnerability during the lockdown.

So, what you can do?

Home is not a safe space for everyone. Text/call if you know someone is battling an abusive relationship.

Share resources and helpline numbers, especially with women and children. Don’t ignore anything you

hear or see that indicates domestic violence. Seek out your neighbours to intervene. There is strength in numbers.

HELPLINES TO REPORT AN ABUSE