STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Spike in positive coronavirus cases not consistent with rise in tests

Like, over 25,000 samples were tested between April 5 and April 7 and the number of positive cases of COVID-19 jumped by nearly 1,100 number.

Published: 12th April 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker wearing protective suit collects sample from a resident for COVID-19 test at a camp.

A health worker wearing protective suit collects sample from a resident for COVID-19 test at a camp. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  An analysis of the number of samples tested for COVID-19 with number of positive cases has disclosed that both have not increased proportionally.

While at first, nearly 25,000 samples were tested leading to 581 confirmed cases till March 25, an additional same number of samples resulted into sharp jump of 1,637 cases till April 1.

Indian Council of Medical Research received flak for not increasing testing. Subsequently, it invited manufacturers to supply timeline and capacity available for COVID-19 testing kits that are approved by ICMR or international authorities.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Thereafter, private laboratories were authorized to conduct tests and more government hospitals were also included in the list and more number of samples taken for testing. While till April 1, nearly 47,951 samples were tested, April 3 witnessed an addition of nearly 22,000 samples and the number of confirmed cases went up from 1,637 to 2,653 cases in two days — a rise of over 1,000 cases.

Analysis showed that number of positive cases spiked with respect to same number of samples tested as the period has increased. Like, over 25,000 samples were tested between April 5 and April 7 and the number of positive cases of COVID-19 jumped by nearly 1,100 number.

The above analysis has made this clear that while there has been continuous rise in the number of confirmed cases, but, similar number of samples did not give number of positive cases in similar proportion. Like, 30,000 of samples gave 1100 positive cases (between April 7 and 9), but, nearly half 16,000 tests (April 9 and 10) gave nearly 1, 200 positive cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 India lockdown coronavirus updates
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp