STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Student group launches digital cultural programme 

“The main aim behind the project is to unite people from all walks of life coming from different linguistic groups under one forum to show the power of unity.

Published: 12th April 2020 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

JNU | EPS

Jawaharlal Nehru University | EPS

NEW DELHI: In a bid to beat boredom and encourage people to explore their talents during the lockdown, a group of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students have launched a first of its kind digital social cultural program called e-Yuvamthan. The programme launched in over 22 languages looks to unite people from different states and linguistic backgrounds, to explore the various arts forms such as folk music, dance forms and poetry.   

“The main aim behind the project is to unite people from all walks of life coming from different linguistic groups under one forum to show the power of unity. In this four-day event (April 11 to April 14) the participants would express themselves by reciting poetry, narrating folktales and singing folk-songs of their own region. However, the content would tell the stories of valour, would emphasise on the fact that good triumphs all evil and would make sure that in this time of darkness too, the good shall prevail,  COVID-19 will lose and the country will win,” said Shubh Gupta, the program convenor.

The socio cultural program was launched on April 4 by a group of students from Prajna Pravah, a cultural group of JNU. Currently, more than 500 people including students, businessmen, homemakers, retired personnel, engineers and celebrities like Malayalam Super star Jayaram, Malini Awasthi, Sheelu Rajput and others have registered and shared their videos. “About 18 states and two UTs were represented and we got entries in 22 languages. On April 10, we uploaded a pre-launch video on our social media platforms. People first send their videos to us; we edit them and post them online. Prizes will be declared for the most liked perfomances,” said Gupta. 

Four-day virtual fest
The four-day event which started on April 11 so far has representatives from 18 states and two Union Territories across 22 languages. The event is being organised by Prajna Pravah, a cultural group of JNU
 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru University e Yuvamthan
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp