Student group launches digital cultural programme 

NEW DELHI: In a bid to beat boredom and encourage people to explore their talents during the lockdown, a group of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students have launched a first of its kind digital social cultural program called e-Yuvamthan. The programme launched in over 22 languages looks to unite people from different states and linguistic backgrounds, to explore the various arts forms such as folk music, dance forms and poetry.

“The main aim behind the project is to unite people from all walks of life coming from different linguistic groups under one forum to show the power of unity. In this four-day event (April 11 to April 14) the participants would express themselves by reciting poetry, narrating folktales and singing folk-songs of their own region. However, the content would tell the stories of valour, would emphasise on the fact that good triumphs all evil and would make sure that in this time of darkness too, the good shall prevail, COVID-19 will lose and the country will win,” said Shubh Gupta, the program convenor.

The socio cultural program was launched on April 4 by a group of students from Prajna Pravah, a cultural group of JNU. Currently, more than 500 people including students, businessmen, homemakers, retired personnel, engineers and celebrities like Malayalam Super star Jayaram, Malini Awasthi, Sheelu Rajput and others have registered and shared their videos. “About 18 states and two UTs were represented and we got entries in 22 languages. On April 10, we uploaded a pre-launch video on our social media platforms. People first send their videos to us; we edit them and post them online. Prizes will be declared for the most liked perfomances,” said Gupta.

Four-day virtual fest

The four-day event which started on April 11 so far has representatives from 18 states and two Union Territories across 22 languages. The event is being organised by Prajna Pravah, a cultural group of JNU

