Box of happiness during COVID-19 pandemic

This program was implemented from early April by the respective volunteers of the NGOs in each state, while ensuring the requisite health, hygiene and safety precautions.

Published: 19th April 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers of NGOs working with ITC Ltd, help distribute the ‘Sunfeast Box of Happiness’ to those in need

Among the many travails of people under lockdown in India is ensuring a reliable source of food as the nation hunkers down amidst a global pandemic. and organizations that have come forward to do all
they can is ITC Ltd, with several of the conglomerate’s divisions working in tandem with authorities to
alleviate the plight of families around the country Among the different groups they’re working for, ITC committed to providing comfort to children and senior citizens across Indian households during these trying times.

The company is sending food supplies across the country through its Aashirvaad Box of Hope and Sunfeast Box of Happiness, an init iat ive backed by the company’s Rs 150 crore COVID- 19 Emergency Fund. ITC joined hands with leading NGOs to create a steady stream of essential supplies to those severely impacted by the current lockdown. Child Rights and You (CRY), SOS Children’s Village India
and other NGOs will help implement this special intervention that addresses the weeks-long food consumption requirement of the children and the elderly. This program was implemented from early April by the respective volunteers of the NGOs in each state, while ensuring the requisite health, hygiene and safety precautions.

The ‘Aashirvaad Box of Hope’ for the elderly contains Aashirvaad atta, salt and some basic spices while the ‘Sunfeast Box of Happiness’, geared towards children, includes packets of biscuits, instant noodles, juices, and snacks from Bingo, with the boxes being hand-delivered by associates of the NGOs, keeping in mind all proper precautions.

A statement from ITC, on the collaboration, read, “Consumers are fighting this nationwide pandemic with compassion and resilience during the lockdown. However, the children and the elderly community are the most impacted and require additional support and assistance in tiding through these difficult times. At ITC, we are committed to making a meaningful contribution to society and with help from CRY, SOS and other notable NGOs we feel encouraged to be able to make a difference in our own way.”

