Delhi doctor alleges extortion by AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, hangs himself

NEW DELHI: Accusing Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal of extortion and threats, a 52-year-old doctor in South Delhi’s Durga Vihar committed suicide early on Saturday. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against the MLA and Kapil Nagar, a member of the AAP and a member of the Delhi Jal Board following a complaint by Hemant, the son of the deceased doctor, Rajendra Singh.

According to the police, a call was received at the Police Control Room, Neb Sarai police station, around 6.20 am about a suicide. “On reaching the spot it was found that Rajendra Singh had committed suicide by hanging on the rooftop of his house,” the police said.



“In a suicide note found at the spot, the doctor alleged harassment and extortion by the MLA. The note has been sent to the forensic lab for investigation,” the police said.

Jarwal issued a statement in the evening, alleging that the doctor was part of a tanker mafia. “In 2017, Zee News and IBN7 had done a sting against the tanker mafia, which featured his name. I have full faith in the judiciary and I am ready to face any investigation,” it said.