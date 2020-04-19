STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Jaipur Diary: From Hindi-Muslim bonhomie to virtul engagements

Hindu-Muslim bonhomie under lockdown Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur witnessed a unique example of Hindu-Muslim unity and communal harmony.

Published: 19th April 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Jaipur Diary: From Hindi-Muslim bonhomie to virtul engagements

On the farmers’ demand, the state government had requested the central government to increase the purchase limit.

Hindu-Muslim bonhomie under lockdown

Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur witnessed a unique example of Hindu-Muslim unity and communal harmony. A Hindu man, Rajendra Bagdi, who has been battling cancer, recently passed away. The family faced difficulty in performing the last rites due to the ongoing lockdown and the fact that only his wife and children were present at the house.

Soon the neighbouring Muslims came to know about the death and they reached the Bagdi home to help with the last rites. They took the body to the Chandpol cremation ground while chanting, “Ram Naam Satya Hai.” The cremation was done according to the Hindu custom. People who witnessed the said the incident exemplified the Ganga Jamuni culture in Jaipur. This initiative was appreciated by everyone and videos of the incident went viral on social media.

State govt to procure more grains

It came as a huge relief for farmers when the Ashok Gehlot government announced that instead of 25 quintals, the state government will now purchase 40 quintals of grains from the farmers at Minimum Support Price. On the farmers’ demand, the state government had requested the central government to increase the purchase limit. The central government has now approved it. Purchase started on April 16 in Kota division and the rest of Rajasthan will begin on May 1.

Virtual engagement

More and more couples are embracing technology to tie the knot during the ongoing lockdown. Recently two families from Jodhpur and Delhi got their children engaged online. The girl’s father virtually handed over coconut to the son-in-law and handed over envelopes to the gods online and completed the engagement rituals. Dr Sakshi Mehta, a resident of Ratanada Airforce area, was to be engaged with Delhi’s Raunak Bhandari, who is currently in Bengaluru. The auspicious time of engagement was on April 6. But the lockdown played spoilsport. Both families wanted the engagement to take place on a predecided date and decided to the engagement should be completed online. Hence all rituals were completed online.

Police block path, woman delivers in auto

Ramganj area in Jaipur remained a coronavirus hotspot and a strict curfew is underway in the area. Unfortunately, a pregnant woman had to bear the brunt of this. She started experiencing labour pain on Saturday and was on her way to the hospital in an autorickshaw. On the way, the auto was stopped by the police and the driver questioned several times. The hospital was just two and a half kilometres away but it took them a quarter of an hour to reach there. During questioning, the woman’s labour pains intensified and she gave birth to the baby in the auto. The angry husband said that it’s because of the police that both the lives were put at risk.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus death toll
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp