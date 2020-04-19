STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal extends Corona Warrior Martyr Scheme to policemen as well

Delhi CM Arvind ​Kejriwal also said that in some COVID-19 containment zones people are not following social distancing guidelines strictly, which is worrying.

CM Kejriwal addressed the citizens through a series of videos online. (Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday included police, firemen and civil defence officials in the Corona Warrior Martyr Scheme which provides a cover of Rs 1 crore to government officials who lose their lives while fighting the pandemic. Earlier, this scheme was restricted to only health workers.

“We have decided that this scheme will be extended. There are other people too who are looking after corona patients — police, civil defence volunteers, teachers. If any of these individuals contract coronavirus and dies because of it their families will be provided Rs 1 crore,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also said that in some COVID-19 containment zones people are not following social distancing guidelines strictly, which is worrying. While the number of containment zones has increased to 71 areas in the national capital, it has been observed by authorities that some people within these areas are not maintaining social distance which is proving to be a major headache for them.

“In these containment zones, nobody can go inside or come outside. My appeal to all is that people within these containment zones should not visit each other’s house or come out of their own house. I am worried because people within some containment zones are not properly following the guidelines of social distancing. My appeal to all of you is that you should not be under this illusion that you will not be affected by COVID-19.

This virus is above any religion, caste, gender and it can happen to anyone and everybody has the same kind of vulnerability towards coronavirus infection,” added the CM. As per the norms cent per cent lockdown is to be followed in containment zones, where no public movement is allowed and essentials such as food and medicines are provided door to door. The government officials take care of all the needs of essential services for the people. Entry and exits are also sealed.

