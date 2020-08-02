Cow vigilantes thrash man suspected of carrying beef in Gurugram

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Cow vigilantes thrashed a meat supplier in the Sadar Bazar area of Gurugram on Friday as they suspected him of transporting beef in his pick-up truck. The attackers later fled, leaving behind the badly injured man. One of the accused, Pradeep Yadav was arrested. “We have identified more people and they will be arrested soon. The local SHO was transferred to the police lines,” police said.

Lukman, 25, from Mewat was on his way to Gurugram when around 9 pm, 10 cow vigilantes on five motor cycles chased him for about 8 km. The men stopped Lukman’s truck at Sadar Bazar, where he was thrashed. The group later drove his truck towards Sohna Road. But somehow the meat supplier called his brother, who alerted the police. On Sohna Road, policemen at a barricade stopped the group and Lukman but they too were attacked. The cow vigilantes later fled from the spot. A case was registered by the at the Badshahpur police station.