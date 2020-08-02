STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Cow vigilantes thrash man suspected of carrying beef in Gurugram

Cow vigilantes thrashed a meat supplier in the Sadar Bazar area of Gurugram on Friday as they suspected him of transporting beef in his pick-up truck.

Published: 02nd August 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

cows

For representational purposes

CHANDIGARH: Cow vigilantes thrashed a meat supplier in the Sadar Bazar area of Gurugram on Friday as they suspected him of transporting beef in his pick-up truck. The attackers later fled, leaving behind the badly injured man. One of the accused, Pradeep Yadav was arrested. “We have identified more people and they will be arrested soon. The local SHO was transferred to the police lines,” police said.

Lukman, 25, from Mewat was on his way to Gurugram when around 9 pm, 10 cow vigilantes on five motor cycles chased him for about 8 km. The men stopped Lukman’s truck at Sadar Bazar, where he was thrashed. The group later drove his truck towards Sohna Road. But somehow the meat supplier called his brother, who alerted the police. On Sohna Road, policemen at a barricade stopped the group and Lukman but they too were attacked. The cow vigilantes later fled from the spot. A case was registered by the at the Badshahpur police station. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cow vigilantes man thrashed for beef
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp