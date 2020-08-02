STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi cops bust conmen for duping on pretext of jobs at AIIMS

Chaterjee worked as a security guard and to earn quick money started duping innocent people, said police.

Published: 02nd August 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Saturday busted an interstate gang of con artists who duped hundreds of innocent people on the pretext of providing jobs at various posts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The accused has been identified as Sumanta Chaterjee, a resident of West Bengal, and was presently residing Noida.

Chaterjee worked as a security guard and to earn quick money started duping innocent people, said police. “A victim from Dehradun, Uttrakhand lodged a complaint alleging that he came in contact with Neha Sharma (name changed) who duped him of Rs 30,000 on the pretext of providing the complainant a job at AIIMS. Further, she asked him to come to Delhi for further proceedings and gave the number of another person named Sumanta Chatterjee.

The man came to Delhi and met Chatterjee who assured him of a job at AIIMS but kept fooling the complainant by stating fake stories,” said Atul Kumar Thalur, DCP south. On suspicion, the complainant reached AIIMS where he found Chatterjee along with other people. Upon enquiry, the complainant came to know that Sumanta had brought those people along on the pretext of providing them jobs at the hospital.

The man then proceeded to file a complaint at Hauz Khas Police station and the investigation started, said a senior police official. During the interrogation, the accused said that he along with his accomplice, Neha Sharma, had duped numerous individuals (in similar fashion). They collected money from the victims by stating several reasons such as fees for application form, online registration, verification among others. An FIR has beem registered against the accused and further investigation is on to arrest other members of the gang.

Security guard cons for quick cash
The accused has been identified as Sumanta Chaterjee, a resident of West Bengal and was presently residing Noida. Chaterjee worked as a security guard and to earn quick money started duping innocent
people, said the police

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi conmen arrested Delhi AIIMS job dupe
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp