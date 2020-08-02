Delhi cops bust conmen for duping on pretext of jobs at AIIMS

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Saturday busted an interstate gang of con artists who duped hundreds of innocent people on the pretext of providing jobs at various posts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The accused has been identified as Sumanta Chaterjee, a resident of West Bengal, and was presently residing Noida.

Chaterjee worked as a security guard and to earn quick money started duping innocent people, said police. “A victim from Dehradun, Uttrakhand lodged a complaint alleging that he came in contact with Neha Sharma (name changed) who duped him of Rs 30,000 on the pretext of providing the complainant a job at AIIMS. Further, she asked him to come to Delhi for further proceedings and gave the number of another person named Sumanta Chatterjee.

The man came to Delhi and met Chatterjee who assured him of a job at AIIMS but kept fooling the complainant by stating fake stories,” said Atul Kumar Thalur, DCP south. On suspicion, the complainant reached AIIMS where he found Chatterjee along with other people. Upon enquiry, the complainant came to know that Sumanta had brought those people along on the pretext of providing them jobs at the hospital.

The man then proceeded to file a complaint at Hauz Khas Police station and the investigation started, said a senior police official. During the interrogation, the accused said that he along with his accomplice, Neha Sharma, had duped numerous individuals (in similar fashion). They collected money from the victims by stating several reasons such as fees for application form, online registration, verification among others. An FIR has beem registered against the accused and further investigation is on to arrest other members of the gang.

Security guard cons for quick cash

The accused has been identified as Sumanta Chaterjee, a resident of West Bengal and was presently residing Noida. Chaterjee worked as a security guard and to earn quick money started duping innocent

people, said the police