Over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in national capital

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, and 26 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Saturday. The city has so far recorded a total of 1,36,716 cases, of which 1,22,131 have recovered, been discharged or migrated. There are 10,596 active cases, of which 5,560 are in home isolation.

The death toll due to the disease is 3,989, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. As many as 5,140 RTPCR tests and 13,014 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 10,50,939 tests have been conducted till date — 55,312 tests per million population, it said. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by less than one per cent everyday.

The recovery rate has increased to more than 89 per cent. The virus, meanwhile, claimed the life of a Police head constable Leela Dhar, who tested posted at the Defence Colony police station, died on Friday. Dhar had reported mild fever on July 11 and was taken to Nehru Homeopathic College and Hospital, where he had tested positive for Covid-19, He was later admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. On Friday, Dhar passed away.