INTERVIEW | A tribute to the indomitable human spirit: National Best Selling author Karan Verma

Garnering both critical acclaims as well as commercial success is author Karan Verma’s DHRUV: Love Story Of An Alchemist. Published by Rupa Publications, the love story has now been declared national bestseller. Through the book, Verma pays an ode to the resilient human spirit when the going gets tough; a theme that resonates even more in these unprecedented times.

Karan Verma

How do you feel with your book being declared National Best Seller?

It is my second novel, and both my novels have been declared National Bestsellers. I feel elated to see the immense outpouring of love in the form of mails, Insta stories and reviews. It is a huge commercial success and my publisher is also very happy. More than anything, I am filled with gratitude, which is also one of the messages of the book.

Tell us about the book.

It is an intense love story. Set in Banaras, it is a tribute to the indomitable human spirit. Protagonist Dhruv is destined to be a shining star, but it’s the darkest nights that produce the brightest stars. Dhruv’s love interest – Emma is a Swiss filmmaker fascinated by Banaras and its ethos; a character widely loved by the readers. It is a tale of passion, dharma, spirituality and redemption. Writing this book has been a life changing experience.

What sort of reaction has it garnered?

This book resonates with the testing times that we are in. When you are confronted with tough times, you either wilt under pressure or you go deep within and rise from the ashes. Dhruv inspires you to rise above your obstacles and reach out for glory. I have always believed that the will to survive overcomes all odds and obstacles. I get tons of mails and messages everyday where people share their stories of how the book inspired them to fight through their tough times. It is overwhelming to see people not give up and keep hustling.

How and when did your creative journey start?

My creative journey started from the time I was a little kid who loved being on stage. The credit goes to my mother. From the time I was in nursery, she inspired me to write my own essays, go on stage and express myself. That laid a very strong foundation. I have been a prolific debater right since childhood. As I grew up, I dabbled in everything that came my way - from theatre to advertising to my first novel, titled Jack & Master.

How does a day in your life look?

As an author, public speaker, and entrepreneur of two companies, my days are long and busy but there is not a dull moment. I am living my dream, and as much as I am having fun, I take it very seriously. When I am in the final stages of writing my book, everything else takes a back seat. I can go many days without writing much and then one fine day, I can write for eight hours on the trot. I am never too harsh or strict on myself if I am running behind schedule, cause for creativity to flow, one should always be free-spirited and unshackled.

What are you working next?

I am working on non-fiction these days. Hopefully, it’ll inspire students and those who are working. As a public speaker and a career mentor, I am doing a lot of workshops and counseling sessions with corporates and students. I have a story in mind, and hopefully, that will become a novel one day.