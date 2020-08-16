Kite flying on Independence Day disrupts power supplies in several areas of Delhi

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Power distribution companies on Saturday had a tough time dealing with cases of power tripping due to the festive kite flying across the city to celebrate Independence Day. A total of 24 kite flying-related trippings were reported from different areas by BSES discoms BYPL and BRPL, and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), discom spokespersons said.

“There were a total of 15 kite flying related trippings in BSES areas this year from different places including Najafgargh, Nangloi, R K Puram, areas near Siri Fort,’ Mukherjee Park, Karol Bagh and others,” said a BSES spokesperson. The electricity supply to affected areas, however, was restored within 15 minutes, he said. With a large number of people, indulging in kite flying on the day, nine cases of trippings were reported from TPDDL areas by 4.30 PM, a company spokesperson said.