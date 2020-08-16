STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Mumbai diary: All is not well between Pawar, grandnephew?  

A political crisis in Maharashtra occurred after the 2019 Assembly elections over the formation of a new state government.

Published: 16th August 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sharad Pawar (L) and Parth Pawar (R)

Sharad Pawar (L) and Parth Pawar (R) (Photo | EPS)

Supriya Sule plans to write book on politics
Days after former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that he was writing a book on the high-voltage 2019 political drama in the state, NCP MP Supriya Sule has also hinted at penning down a book on the logjam so that people get to know both sides of the story.  A political crisis in Maharashtra occurred after the 2019 Assembly elections over the formation of a new state government. A new government was formed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, a new alliance of Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP, under Uddhav Thackeray. Sule wants to write about her political life.

MNS backs Aaditya in Sushant’s death case 
Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has come in rescue of his nephew Aaditya Thackeray, whose name has reportedly cropped up in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.  MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said Aaditya Thackeray will not do anything that will malign the image of the Thackeray family. However, this is not the first time the Thackeray family has landed in a controversy. In 1995, Raj Thackeray’s name was involved was linked with the death of one Ramesh Kini. It was alleged that Thackeray had harassed Kini because he had refused to vacate his residence for redevelopment. Thackeray, owned a developer firm, was allegedly eyeing Kini’s property.

All is not well between Pawar, grandnephew?  
Maharashtra has witnessed splits in the major political families over the years, starting from the Thackerays to the Mundes. Now, the entry of Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, in politics seems to have brought the difference in the Pawar family as well. On Friday, the Shiv Sena sought to downplay the controversy created by NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s public reprimand of his grandnephew Parth for seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The political storm generated over the public rebuke by Sharad of Parth was “not even a storm in the teacup”, said the ruling Shiv Sena, an ally of the NCP in Maharashtra. 

Fight over Cidco chairman post continues
It has been eight months since the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has removed BJP MLA Prashant Thakur as chairman of Cidco, but the corporation is yet to get a new head. Thakur, who represents the Panvel assembly seat in Raigad district bordering Mumbai, had quit the Congress to join the BJP ahead of the 2014 Assembly elections. The NCP and the Shiv Sena both are claiming the right over chairman of Cidco post. The hard negotiation has also delayed the transfer of incumbent MD Lokesh Chandra. In the previous government, the BJP had control over the body.  Thakur was appointed as chairman of the Cidco in September, 2018.

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supriya Sule Sharad Pawar Parth Pawar Sushant SIngh rajput
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp