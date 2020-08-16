Mumbai diary: All is not well between Pawar, grandnephew?  

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Supriya Sule plans to write book on politics

Days after former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that he was writing a book on the high-voltage 2019 political drama in the state, NCP MP Supriya Sule has also hinted at penning down a book on the logjam so that people get to know both sides of the story. A political crisis in Maharashtra occurred after the 2019 Assembly elections over the formation of a new state government. A new government was formed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, a new alliance of Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP, under Uddhav Thackeray. Sule wants to write about her political life.

MNS backs Aaditya in Sushant’s death case

Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has come in rescue of his nephew Aaditya Thackeray, whose name has reportedly cropped up in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said Aaditya Thackeray will not do anything that will malign the image of the Thackeray family. However, this is not the first time the Thackeray family has landed in a controversy. In 1995, Raj Thackeray’s name was involved was linked with the death of one Ramesh Kini. It was alleged that Thackeray had harassed Kini because he had refused to vacate his residence for redevelopment. Thackeray, owned a developer firm, was allegedly eyeing Kini’s property.

All is not well between Pawar, grandnephew?

Maharashtra has witnessed splits in the major political families over the years, starting from the Thackerays to the Mundes. Now, the entry of Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, in politics seems to have brought the difference in the Pawar family as well. On Friday, the Shiv Sena sought to downplay the controversy created by NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s public reprimand of his grandnephew Parth for seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The political storm generated over the public rebuke by Sharad of Parth was “not even a storm in the teacup”, said the ruling Shiv Sena, an ally of the NCP in Maharashtra.

Fight over Cidco chairman post continues

It has been eight months since the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has removed BJP MLA Prashant Thakur as chairman of Cidco, but the corporation is yet to get a new head. Thakur, who represents the Panvel assembly seat in Raigad district bordering Mumbai, had quit the Congress to join the BJP ahead of the 2014 Assembly elections. The NCP and the Shiv Sena both are claiming the right over chairman of Cidco post. The hard negotiation has also delayed the transfer of incumbent MD Lokesh Chandra. In the previous government, the BJP had control over the body. Thakur was appointed as chairman of the Cidco in September, 2018.

