Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan seeks copies of FIRs on northeast Delhi riots

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly’s minorities welfare committee chairman Amanatullah Khan has summoned copies of all the FIRs related to northeast Delhi riots and directed officials to expedite the process to release compensation to the victims. Khan held a meeting in this regard with the officials of Delhi government on Friday in which progress of riots cases was discussed.

“Khan directed the officials to provide copies of all the FIRs registered in connection with riots, by Monday. He also said that police should take action against culprits without considering their religion,” said an official. The meeting was attended by member MLAs of the committee and senior officers including principal secretary (home),Delhi government.

Khan asked the principal secretary to take up t h e complaints of affected people against the police with the Police Commissioner, said a statement issued by the committee. Khan enquired about compensation being paid to the riot- affected people who lost their properties and those whose family members were killed in the communal violence, it said.

Over 50 persons died and scores were injured in the communal violence that engulfed various areas of northeast Delhi in February this year following a series of protests which were held in favour of and against the contentious citizenship amendment act (CAA). Last week, Khan set up a subcommittee to collect ‘accurate’ information about victims of northeast Delhi communal riots, their losses, and also to expedite disbursal of compensation. According to the committee, 53 people had died during the communal violence and 47 of them have been compensated so far.