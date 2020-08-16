STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat ignored birthplace of Kaushalya: Congress 

Bhagwat began his two-day visit to the state on Saturday.  Congress has been betting on Mata Kaushalya to counter the BJP who is taking credit for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo | PTI)

RAIPUR: In another attempt at one-upmanship over BJP, the Congress demanded an answer from the visiting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on allegedly turning a blind eye towards the birthplace of Lord Ram’s mother Kaushalya in Chhattisgarh.

The ruling party also asked the RSS Sarsanghchalak to examine the ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ plan prepared by the Bhupesh Baghel government. Bhagwat began his two-day visit to the state on Saturday.  Congress has been betting on Mata Kaushalya to counter the BJP who is taking credit for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“While RSS, the ideological mentor of BJP, was enthusiastic to take the credit for the resolution of Lord Ram’s birthplace dispute and temple construction, the utter silence by Mohan Bhagwat on the dispute over Kaushalya Mata’s birthplace is surprising. The RSS never paid any attention to it,” said Congress spokesperson Vikas Tiwari. 

“The dispute persisted for over two decades and it was only last year that the garb-griha (inner sanctum) was opened for devotees. Now, after the August 5 Ayodhya bhoomi pujan ceremony, will RSS pramukh visit the Kaushalya temple to offer prayers?” he asked. 

Surendra Kumar, a senior RSS office-bearer in the state, said that Bhagwat’s schedule for his Raipur visit was already decided and he will leave the state capital on August 17. Chandkhuri, a village located around 30 km away from capital Raipur, is considered the birthplace of Kaushalya, mother of Ram. It has the only temple of Mata Kaushalya in the country.  The Baghel government has outlined its plan to create a magnificent temple here. It is also developing the ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ project tracing the route undertaken by Lord Ram during his exile.
 

