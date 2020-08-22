STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Lone wolf' style terror attack averted in Delhi as police arrests ISIS operative

As per officials, the accused Muhammad Mustakeem Khan, alias Abdul Yusuf had planned terror strikes at various high footfall spots of the national capital.

Published: 22nd August 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 02:10 PM

Security personnel stand guard at Sri Krishna Janmasthan temple after a suspected ISIS operative who had planned terror strikes was arrested in the national capital in Mathura Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The special cell of Delhi Police arrested an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) agent on Saturday morning after a brief exchange of fire in the Ridge Road at Dhaula Kuan. 

The 36-year-old accused has been identified as Muhammad Mustakeem Khan, alias Abdul Yusuf. 

The police has seized two pressure cooker Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 15kg. Besides, the cops have also recovered a pistol, along with six catridges and a motorcycle. 

"The vehicle's ownership is being verified but we are assuming it is stolen. He was arrested on late Friday night. The special cell team was working on it since last one year. The accused plan was to enter the city during Independence Day and conduct terror strikes but he afiled due to heavy security arrangements. Later he thought that the security was relaxed loosened but he was caught redhanded," said Pramod Kuhshwaha, DCP Special Cell. 

"The accused and his contacts were being monitored under our surveillance system through sources. During which we also found out that he was directly connected with another ISIS commander for last few years. Earlier, this operation was handled by Yisf Alindi, who was recently killed in Syria," said Kushwaha. 

"After Alindi, he was connected with Abu Huzafa Pakistani who is also an important ISIS commander working for the Khorasan Parvez of IS. In fact, the accused was promised by the Huzafa that he will call him to Khorasan, Afganistan following which he also created fake IDs and passport for his wife and children," said the senior Police.

"The accused learnt to make fake IDs and passports but we are investigating the matter to find whether he made himself or someone else helped him." 

"After Abu Huzafa Pakistani was killed in drone strike last year in Afganisthan, new Ameer who came in his place instructed Yusuf to stay back in India and conduct lone wolf style attacks in other parts of the world. Following this scheme, he came to Delhi with IEDs, pistol and catridges. In fact he tested and dry ran this IED at a graveyard near his village," said the DCP. 

He used to get fresh instruction directly from ISIS commanders and was instructed to conduct fedayeen attack but he did not get the instructions on when and where to attack, said the official. 

"A major terror attack in the national capital has been averted under this operation. Further investigation is under process," said Kushwaha. 

