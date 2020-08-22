Unlock 3.0: Centre asks states not to put restrictions on inter-state movement of people, goods

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Taking a grim view of the mindless restrictions imposed by many states on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods, the Centre on Saturday said such curbs are disrupting economic activity as well as employment.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla shot off a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and UTs, expressing concern over reports of local-level restrictions on movement of persons and materials imposed by various districts and states.

The Chief Secretaries were told not to impose any restrictions on inter-State or intra-State movement, warning them such restrictions would amount to violation of the Unlock-3 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The letter explained that unnecessary hindrance to free movement of vehicles imposed by states is impacting supply chains.

The Centre urged states and UTs to lift restrictions, reminding them that no separate permit is needed for movement of persons and goods.

“The letter draws attention to para 5 of Unlock-3 guidelines that clearly states that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. This para also states that no separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries,” an MHA official said.

In his letter, Bhalla highlighted that local-level restrictions run afoul of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

The communication urged States and UTs to ensure that the Centre’s unlock guidelines are strictly followed.

Cross-border movement of people and goods was stopped during the first two months of the nationwide lockdown.

Transportation was resumed gradually, first in May as part of Lockdown 5 guidelines, with the Centre allowing movement within and between states.