Won't publish book on Delhi riots: Bloomsbury after outrage on social media

Bloomsbury India issued a statement saying it strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society.

Published: 22nd August 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 02:10 PM

Delhi riots

Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  After massive social media outrage over a virtual pre-publication launch of a book on the north-east Delhi riots, Bloomsbury India on Saturday announced it has withdrawn itself from publishing it, saying the event was being organised without its knowledge. The communal violence in February had claimed the lives of 53 people.

The publishing house faced massive backlash online after a purported advertisement of the book launch on Saturday with BJP leader Kapil Mishra as a guest of honour did rounds on social media. There have been allegations that several leaders, including Mishra, made inflammatory speeches targeting anti-citizenship law protesters before the riots.Bloomsbury India issued a statement saying it strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society.  

“Bloomsbury India had planned to release Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story in September, a book purportedly giving a factual report on the riots in Delhi in February 2020, based on investigations and interviews. However, in view of very recent events including a virtual pre-publication launch organised without our knowledge by the authors, with participation by parties of whom the publishers would not have approved, we have decided to withdraw publication of the book. Bloomsbury India strongly supports freedom of speech but also has a deep sense of responsibility towards society,” the statement said.

The event, however, went ahead. BJP National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav also participated in it. The authors of the book are Sonali Chitalkar. Prerma Malhotra and Monica Arora.Slamming those opposing the event, Mishra tweeted: “Those who vouch for freedom of expression are scared of a book. Those who abuse deities and call it freedom of expression, those who call Burhan Wani as the child of their house, are today scared of a book.

