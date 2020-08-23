Working from home vs office: Former more challenging, say over 50 per cent employees in survey

Manish Anand By

NEW DELHI: A report by the BJP think tank Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) on ‘Work from Home’ has said that 54 per cent of employees and managers surveyed concurred that working from homes is more demanding than offices.

The report has called for new standards of professionalism, with adequate changes in Labour laws, to create a better eco-system for the same.

The report also stated that almost 70 per cent of the employees noted improvement in their performances while working from homes. It also found that 34 per cent of them reported unhealthy lifestyle while working from homes.

On communication with peers, the report revealed that as many as 45 per cent of the employees responded negatively, while working from homes and only 14 per cent said that the communication improved. “State of mind plays a significant role in communication.

"With staying home for extended periods, loneliness results, and this is bound to have impact on the communication,” the report stated.

The survey was conducted with 1,930 employees in numerous sectors and 340 employers across the market for 45 days from April 1-May15, said PPRC Director Sumeet Bhasin.

PPRC Director and BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said in the preface of the report that “it is not an overstatement to say that work from home will not entirely substitute workplaces at any time soon. But certainly, it is time to explore various ways in which working from home be incorporated in addition to traditional office-based work, so that the professional work would become productive, efficient and economical.”