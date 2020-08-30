STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Demand for beds in Delhi hospitals rises

The rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital has led to a 35 per cent increase in the demand for beds in hospitals in the city, according to government data.

Published: 30th August 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  The rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital has led to a 35 per cent increase in the demand for beds in hospitals in the city, according to government data. On July 30, the occupancy of beds reserved for coronavirus patients was 18 per cent, with only 2,958 out of 16,038 beds being occupied. It was 23.02 per cent on August 10 and 23.40 per cent on August 11. It increased to 28 per cent on Saturday, with 4,004 out of 14,135 beds occupied, according to data shared by the hospitals on Delhi Corona app.

Out of 1,229 COVID ICU beds with ventilator support, 473 (38 per cent) were occupied.

The occupancy was 33 per cent on July 30. Delhi has recorded an increase in the number of new cases over the last few days, which experts attribute to the easing of lockdown curbs, complacency among people and return of migrants workers from neighboring states.

The number of new cases hovered around 1,000 in the beginning of August 1,118 on August 1 and 961 on August 2.

The number rose to 1,954 on August 29, the highest single-day spike in nearly two months.“Delhi has been witnessing a slight increase in the number of new cases because of various factors. Migrants are returning. Then there are people from other states coming to the city for treatment,” Dr Desh Deepak, the nodal officer for Covid-19 at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said.

The government is gradually allowing businesses to reopen, other activities to resume under unlock period, he said. 

(With PTI inputs)

