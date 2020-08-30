Ensure victory of all NDA candidates in Bihar elections, Nadda tells MPs

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday asked his party MPs from Bihar to take the onus to ensure the victory of all NDA candidates in the Assembly polls, likely to be held in October-November.

Nadda also asked the MPs to camp in 60 panchayats each in the next month. The BJP president along with Bihar in-charge and national general secretary Bhupender Yadav held strategy meetings with the MPs.

“The MPs have also been asked to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 as Sewa Diwas (service day) by camping in their respective constituencies in reaching out with relief works to the people affected by the Covid-19 and floods,” said a senior BJP functionary.

BJP organisational secretary B L Santhosh along with state unit chief and Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal were also present during the meeting. Nadda is likely to start campaigning in the state after the Covid-19 restrictions are eased by the state administration, said the BJP functionary.

“The BJP MPs have just not to work for the victory of the party candidates, but all the NDA nominees in the Assembly elections. The NDA unity should be visible and working for the interests of the constituents of the alliance parties,” the BJP functionary quoted Nadda as saying. Nadda had earlier held extensive review meetings with the core group of the BJP unit of Bihar.