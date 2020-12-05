Farmers' protest: Singer Diljit Dosanjh flies down from US, heads to Singhu border to express solidarity

Harpeet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, who was recently in controversy over his war of words with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on twitter over farm protest, flew back from the US on Saturday and went straight to the Singhu border to express solidarity with the agitating farmers.

“I have come here not to speak but to listen to you. We use to hear tales that inspired us and now are witnessing history being created yet again.

I compliment you for having created history as all of you are sitting peacefully,” he told the protesters.

Urging the government to accept the farmers’ demands, he said, “Whatever the farmers want, the government should agree to. Please do not divert from the issues.”

Diljit said he would speak both in Punjabi and Hindi so that one ‘need not Google’ what he is saying. Words often get twisted on social media, he quipped. Singers like Harbhajan Mann, Siddu Musewala, Kanwar Grewal and Rupinder Handa have visited Tikri and Singhu borders.