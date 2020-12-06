STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Chandigarh diary: Education department gets ready to start Vatika classes

From the 2021-22 academic session, there will be a pre-nursery and anganwadi centre in all government schools.

Published: 06th December 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

The administration is waiting for the official notification from the Centre to introduce the class.

The administration is waiting for the official notification from the Centre to introduce the class.

The Chandigarh Administration is all set to introduce Vatika-class schools, as the education department has started preparations for introducing an additional class before Class 1.

From the 2021-22 academic session, there will be a pre-nursery and anganwadi centre in all government schools.

The administration is waiting for the official notification from the Centre to introduce the class. As per the New Education Policy (NEP), three-year-old children will get admission to pre-nursery class in government schools while four-year-old children can be admitted in nursery class.

City’s first underpass to get escalators

To provide relief to general public, especially the elderly people, the Chandigarh Union Territory Administration is mulling to install escalators at the first underpass of the city, between Sector 17 and 22. The underpass was constructed in the year 1996 for the convenience of people to commute from and to the bus stand. As several resident welfare associations wrote to the administration, seeking an esclalator to access the underpass, the Engineering Department of the administration was tasked with conducting a survey for the installation of escalators. It has asked the Architecture Department to prepare a design for the same. After the desing is finalised and approved, tenders will be floated for the installation of the escalators.

Tender for restoring Capitol bldgs floated

For the fifth time, the Chandigarh Administration has floated a tender for restoration, preservation, conservation and management of the Capitol Complex which comprises the Punjab and Haryana government Civil Secretariat building. The restoration work of the Capitol Complex is expected to be finished in 18 months and the estimate is `25.73 crore. Of this, `22.18 crore will be spent on civil works, `1.7 crore on public health and `1.8 crore on electrical installations. The Chandigarh administration had first floated the tender in this regard in August last year.

‘Shooting stars’ test positive in city

Veteran bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan have tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. They have been shooting for their upcoming movie `Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ in the city. While Neetu is flying back to Mumbai from Chandigarh, her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor has made necessary arrangements. Dhawan and director Raj Mehta will be quarantined in the city.

Heritage furniture from city auctioned in Italy

Heritage furniture, including a pair of wooden chairs with braided cane, another pair of wooden chairs and two armchairs with wooden structure and a seat in braided cane, from the Panjab University, and three furniture items, including a Pierre Jeanneret-designed pair of small wooden stools from the administrative buildings of the city, were auctioned on December 2 at Milan in Italy for around `55 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandigarh Chandigarh schools
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp