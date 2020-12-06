Chandigarh diary: Education department gets ready to start Vatika classes

Harpreet Bajwa By

The Chandigarh Administration is all set to introduce Vatika-class schools, as the education department has started preparations for introducing an additional class before Class 1.

From the 2021-22 academic session, there will be a pre-nursery and anganwadi centre in all government schools.

The administration is waiting for the official notification from the Centre to introduce the class. As per the New Education Policy (NEP), three-year-old children will get admission to pre-nursery class in government schools while four-year-old children can be admitted in nursery class.

City’s first underpass to get escalators

To provide relief to general public, especially the elderly people, the Chandigarh Union Territory Administration is mulling to install escalators at the first underpass of the city, between Sector 17 and 22. The underpass was constructed in the year 1996 for the convenience of people to commute from and to the bus stand. As several resident welfare associations wrote to the administration, seeking an esclalator to access the underpass, the Engineering Department of the administration was tasked with conducting a survey for the installation of escalators. It has asked the Architecture Department to prepare a design for the same. After the desing is finalised and approved, tenders will be floated for the installation of the escalators.

Tender for restoring Capitol bldgs floated

For the fifth time, the Chandigarh Administration has floated a tender for restoration, preservation, conservation and management of the Capitol Complex which comprises the Punjab and Haryana government Civil Secretariat building. The restoration work of the Capitol Complex is expected to be finished in 18 months and the estimate is `25.73 crore. Of this, `22.18 crore will be spent on civil works, `1.7 crore on public health and `1.8 crore on electrical installations. The Chandigarh administration had first floated the tender in this regard in August last year.

‘Shooting stars’ test positive in city

Veteran bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan have tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. They have been shooting for their upcoming movie `Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ in the city. While Neetu is flying back to Mumbai from Chandigarh, her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor has made necessary arrangements. Dhawan and director Raj Mehta will be quarantined in the city.

Heritage furniture from city auctioned in Italy

Heritage furniture, including a pair of wooden chairs with braided cane, another pair of wooden chairs and two armchairs with wooden structure and a seat in braided cane, from the Panjab University, and three furniture items, including a Pierre Jeanneret-designed pair of small wooden stools from the administrative buildings of the city, were auctioned on December 2 at Milan in Italy for around `55 lakh.