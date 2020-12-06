'Delhi Chalo' stir: PM Modi’s sternest test yet with farmers showing no signs of ending agitation

Manish Anand By

NEW DELHI: Bearing his signature reform zeal with an eye on posterity, the three agrarian laws are also the biggest test for Narendra Modi in his six years as the Prime Minister, The scale of the protests has seemingly surpassed the previous agitations against the Ordinances to amend the Land Acquisition Act, the Citizenship Amendment Act and even the Supreme Court order on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In the previous agitations, the response seemingly had been aligned to the perceived threat to the BJP’s political capital.

In the ongoing farmers’ agitations, the government appears to have drawn a clear line beyond which there is a limited scope to yield the ground. It can look into aspects to give level playing fields to the APMC Mandis and the private players along with improving upon mechanism for grievance redressal. “The soul of the farm laws, which is to free the agrarian trading and make it seamless, cannot be touched,” said a key government advisor.

The challenge, however, is much serious than the previous agitations. “Farmers of Punjab overwhelmingly are up in arms against the laws. The BJP has little electoral hope from the state. The border state is far more sensitive than any.

"The PM may need to show tactfulness to save the soul of the laws while ensuring the farmers go back homes with their honour intact,” said another advisor on agriculture.

Modi had allowed the lapse of the Land Ordinance after three promulgations, while ordering strengthening of the SC/ST Act.

The political stake was quite high, as farmers in a number of states were up in arms against the Ordinance and the BJP didn’t want to lose the gains among the Dalits made in 2014.

As the Citizenship Amendment Act bore the PM’s signature assertions, the government remained firm despite the Shaheen Bagh protests gaining international attention.

“The BJP and the government both have been on a learning curve about protests, which had been many since Modi assumed the PMO. The experiences gained in the past will be seen in action in the next few days as the government seeks to protect the farm laws,” said a senior BJP functionary.

“That the BJP leadership isn’t looking at the next Punjab elections with great hopes may guide the government’s approach.”