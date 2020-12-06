STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narco terror: NIA says drugs smuggled from Pakistan

Published: 06th December 2020

Drugs

NEW DELHI:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has a filed supplementary chargesheet in the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) narco-terror case against ‘narco-terrorist’ Dharminder Singh alias Dhana (32) for allegedly receiving heroin smuggled from Pakistan and selling it to local traffickers in Punjab.

The chargesheet was filed in the NIA Special Court in Mohali under sections 120B of the IPC sections 25, 27, 27A and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

“The accused used to receive Heroin smuggled from Pakistan from another accused Jajbir Singh Samra and further distribute/sell it to local traffickers. The proceeds so generated used to be deposited with Samra for further strengthening KLF,” NIA said, in a statement.

On May 29, NIA had filed a chargesheet against ten accused persons namely Jajbir Singh Samra, Harpreet Singh, Varinder Singh Chahal, Nirmal Singh alias Neeldhari, Satpal Singh, Hiralal, Harjit Singh alias Bagga, Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, Harmeet Singh and Jasbir Singh alias Shera under sections 120B of IPC, Sections 13, 17, 18 & 40 of UA (P) Act, Section 21, 25, 27 A, 29 of NDPS Act in the Special NIA Court, Mohali, Punjab.

ALSO READ | NIA files chargesheet against six in narco-terrorism case

The FIR was filed by Punjab Police in Amritsar in May, 2020 under NDPS Act. “It pertains to the seizure of 500 gms of Heroin and drug money Rs 1.20 lakh on 31.05.2020 from accused Jajbir Singh Samra and two others.

The case was re-registered by NIA on January 22, 2020, and an investigation was taken up.

“Role of Harmeet Singh, PhD, Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based international drugs smuggler and money launderer, has prominently emerged in running a Narco-terror network to strengthen the terrorist activities of KLF,” NIA said.

The probe has revealed that a network of persons consisting of narco-traffickers, militant elements and Hawala Operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai were operating at the behest of Harmeet Singh and Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada.

