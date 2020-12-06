STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Need more homeless shelters in Delhi on priority, say civil society organisation

Additional shelters should be provided for homeless population on a priority basis amid the winter seasons, said civil society organisations.

Published: 06th December 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

homeless

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

NEW DELHI:  Additional shelters should be provided for homeless population on a priority basis amid the winter seasons, said civil society organisations.

Amid the pandemic, there is an increased need for shelter homes, they said. Of the 250 additional shelters promised by Delhi government, 20 shelter homes have been set up so far.

“Tents are being set up as per requirements. The exercise is conducted in a phase-wise manner. We have completed 20 installations so far in the first phase.

We plan to complete a target of 100 installations by Sunday. We will add more tents depending on the need,” said DUSIB member Bipin Rai. People living in homelessness suffer disproportionately from the bitter cold and air pollution, pointed out Shivani Chaudhry, executive director, Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN).

“The Delhi government promised to set up 250 additional shelters and provide free meals. However, as of today, only a few of these shelters have been set up and facilities in existing shelters are still not adequate. The early onset of winter mandated an early response by the state.

"The inordinate delay in taking action is resulting in acute distress, especially for homeless children, older persons, and those with chronic illnesses. If timely action is not taken, there could be loss of lives and an outbreak of Covid-19 among the homeless population,” said Chaudhry.

The HLRN had earlier recommended the Delhi government that to protect the health of homeless persons there would be a need to ensure adequate physical distancing norms and hygiene measures at each permanent shelter, portacabin to prevent any outbreak of the pandemic in shelters, and to set up more shelters. Sunil Kumar Aledia from the Centre for Holistic Development said, “The pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities of the homeless population. There is an immediate need to not only set up more shelter homes but also ensure that they are functional.”

Jain wishes Vij speedy recovery

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday wished a speedy recovery to his Haryana counterpart Anil Vij who tested positive for Covid-19 weeks after being administered a trial dose of the indigenously developed anti-coronavirus vaccine named Covaxin

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
homeless shelters Delhi homeless shelters
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp