Revamped nine holes at Delhi's Qutub Golf Couse open now

NEW DELHI: The newly re-laid back nine holes at Qutab Golf Course (QGC) were opened on Saturday culminating the redevelopment of the 18-hole facility initiated in 2016. Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), inaugurated the refurbished field in the presence of the authority’s vice chairman Anurag Jain.

The authority has made several infrastructural changes to the golf course at Lado Sarai, India’s first public golf course spreading over 110 acres. The revamp project was delayed by two years as the National Green Tribunal had stalled construction activities following a petition by an NGO in 2017. Under the first phase, front nine holes were redeveloped, which were made available for games in 2018.

The new clubhouse, which was designed by the architect department of DDA, at the golf course, was inaugurated in 2019. “A state-of-the-art double-level driving range, having 28 bays along with a number of other facilities such as simulator room, teaching room, fitting room, coffee shop, and pro shop- - store for golf accessories like clubs, balls, bags and gloves was opened today. The range is floodlit and also has an artificial turf putting arena,” said an official of DDA.

The water bodies and bunkers with proper drainage systems have also been uplifted. Designed and developed by the DDA, the Qutab golf course located close to 12th century Qutub Minar was launched back in January 2000 with nine holes. In May 2002, the facility was extended and nine holes were added. The authority also developed another 100-acre golf course in Bhalswa with nine holes in 2003.

“DDA is also creating a third championship-level golf course in sector 24 of Dwarka, which will come upon over 7,100 yards at Sector-24, Dwarka. The work for the same has already been awarded. The Centres of Excellence and new sports complexes at Dwarka and Rohini project has already begun,” said the official.