STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

ASI to launch online repository to ease access of information on history of ancient monuments

After methodical documentation, collection of information will be available on ASI’s websites, which can easily be seen by all users.

Published: 20th December 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI: Scholars and tourists will soon have easy access to ‘authentic’ information about ancient sites and buildings including lesser-known monuments in different states, as the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to launch a massive exercise to prepare a central repository containing all their details.

After methodical documentation, collection of information will be available on ASI’s websites, which can easily be seen by all users.

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, speaking during a function at Abdur Rahim Khan-e-Khana’s tomb recently, said that in January, the ASI would start a programme to record and put history related to all heritage sites and monuments on its websites.

“There are several monuments which are neither part of the list of ASI nor state archaeology departments however they have a history of 1,000- 1,500 years. We will initiate a campaign to list all those sites in our catalog whether they are under the jurisdiction of respective states so that any researcher or tourist can know about them and their status.

All the related information will be available on ASI’s websites,” said the minister. The ASI manages and protects 3,691 monuments including 143 are ticketed sites in the country.

In Delhi, there are about 170 historical structures with ASI. There are about 250 monuments and heritage buildings in the national capital which are not in ASI list.

According to ASI officials, the launch was earlier scheduled in November and it got delayed because several suggestions and changes are being incorporated to showcase information in a user-friendly manner.

“All ASI departments have been roped and modalities are being worked to collect and present all details and facts effectively and in a user-friendly manner.

"The minister himself is taking keen interest and suggesting many things. Teams are making efforts to compile information on all heritage buildings including those which are not part of the lists of ASI and state department,”

said an official. Meanwhile, the ASI has also decided to allow refreshment kiosks at selected places.

“Arrangements will be made for light refreshment at protected sites. However, visitors wouldn’t be allowed to eat and carry food beyond a limit. It is need of the hour that tourists must be allowed to sit and enjoy snacks and tea,” Patel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASI ASI repository
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp