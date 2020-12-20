ASI to launch online repository to ease access of information on history of ancient monuments

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Scholars and tourists will soon have easy access to ‘authentic’ information about ancient sites and buildings including lesser-known monuments in different states, as the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to launch a massive exercise to prepare a central repository containing all their details.

After methodical documentation, collection of information will be available on ASI’s websites, which can easily be seen by all users.

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, speaking during a function at Abdur Rahim Khan-e-Khana’s tomb recently, said that in January, the ASI would start a programme to record and put history related to all heritage sites and monuments on its websites.

“There are several monuments which are neither part of the list of ASI nor state archaeology departments however they have a history of 1,000- 1,500 years. We will initiate a campaign to list all those sites in our catalog whether they are under the jurisdiction of respective states so that any researcher or tourist can know about them and their status.

All the related information will be available on ASI’s websites,” said the minister. The ASI manages and protects 3,691 monuments including 143 are ticketed sites in the country.

In Delhi, there are about 170 historical structures with ASI. There are about 250 monuments and heritage buildings in the national capital which are not in ASI list.

According to ASI officials, the launch was earlier scheduled in November and it got delayed because several suggestions and changes are being incorporated to showcase information in a user-friendly manner.

“All ASI departments have been roped and modalities are being worked to collect and present all details and facts effectively and in a user-friendly manner.

"The minister himself is taking keen interest and suggesting many things. Teams are making efforts to compile information on all heritage buildings including those which are not part of the lists of ASI and state department,”

said an official. Meanwhile, the ASI has also decided to allow refreshment kiosks at selected places.

“Arrangements will be made for light refreshment at protected sites. However, visitors wouldn’t be allowed to eat and carry food beyond a limit. It is need of the hour that tourists must be allowed to sit and enjoy snacks and tea,” Patel said.