Construction of power station for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor begins

Published: 20th December 2020 10:30 AM

For representational purposes.

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has on Saturday commenced the construction of its first power Receiving Sub-Station (RSS) for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor. It was inaugurated at the Murad Nagar in presence of Vinay Kumar Singh, NCRTC Managing Director.

This power sub-station will receive electricity from Murad Nagar Grid of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) through 220 kV cables.

According to the officials, the 220 kV power will be stepped down to 25 kV for the traction power supply through Over- Head Electricity (OHE) to the RR TS train sets on main line from Guldhar to Meerut south section and Duhai depot.

“220kV will also be stepped down to 33kV and will be distributed to the stations from Guldhar to Meerut South. At every station, the 220kV power will be stepped down to 415 V to meet the power supply requirements to the stations such as lifts, escalators, lighting, signalling system, telecom system and so on,” said a senior official. Further, the implementing agency is using latest technology Indoor GIS (Gas Insulated Switch gear) Substation at 220kV, 33kV and 25kV level.

This also reduces the requirement of land, said the official. NCRTC also said that the receiving will be provided with Active Power Filter (APF) to ensure the quality of power and helping energy conservation. And it is going to construct four more (total 5) such RSS for 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad- Meerut RRTS Corridor. “Our vision is to provide a green transport... even at the power station’s construction stage .

It will be in compliance to the highest rating of IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) and solar power panels will also be provided on roof top of substation buildings,” an official said. Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor is the first to come up with a train speed of 180-kmph. The average speed will be 100 kmph. There are 24 stations on the 82km long track. The construction is expected to be completed in 2023, while full corridor will be open for public by 2025.

