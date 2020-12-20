STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Suvendu Adhikari to Jyotiraditya Scindia: High-profile hoppers constitute BJP's strategy for power gain

In Bengal, the BJP has been well aware that the party cadre wouldn’t be able to match up with the TMC’s strength and that its best bet lied in political imports.

Published: 20th December 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah having lunch at the house of a farmer in West Bengal's Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)

Amit Shah having lunch at the house of a farmer in West Bengal's Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The BJP has now seemingly taken pole position in being the party of first choice for the hoppers, with the saffron outfit gaining expertise in riding the quick rode to the power with the help of political heavyweights from the ranks of the rivals.

On Saturday, the BJP in the presence of Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, once again demonstrated its ease to gain outside talents as West Bengal politics heavyweights led by Suvendu Adhikari walked into the saffron arms.

In Bengal, the BJP has been well aware that the party cadre wouldn’t be able to match up with the TMC’s strength and that its best bet lied in political imports. Those who jumped ship to board the saffron bus were richly rewarded with Lok Sabha tickets in 2019.

ALSO READ | With eye on Bengal 2021 polls, Amit Shah says it's time to 'uproot' Mamata Banerjee, 'nephewism'

With its eyes set on capturing power in the eastern state, the BJP has now again engineered a similar exodus ahead of Assembly elections next year. In Assam, the BJP had gained Himata Biswa Sarma, sulking in the Congress, and reaped unprecedented electoral gains in the entire Northeast. Sarma soon became the chief Sherpa of Shah to become the BJP’s flagbearer in N-E, helping the saffron outfit gain power in several states, sometimes by triggering mass exodus from the Congress ranks.

The party tasted success in Tripura by ensuring mass defection from TMC and Left. The BJP’s knack of gaining outside talent helped the party script a social engineering in Uttar Pradesh, with imports from the ranks of Bahujan Samaj Party — Dara Singh Chouhan, SPS Baghel and others — who helped it gain acceptance among the extremely backward castes.

In Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had become aware of the party’s graph reaching the plateau with long years of incumbency bringing fatigue among cadres and supporters. In Gujarat, the BJP’s victory margin had narrowed down in 2017, and in MP it had lost out in the race for power by a whisker in 2018. In both the states, the BJP subsequently went on to trigger defections.

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s induction earlier this year showed the BJP’s acumen to wean away even top functionaries of the Congress. That the BJP pampers the party hoppers is evident from the fact that its list of vice presidents includes turncoats like B J Panda (ex-BJD), Annapurna Devi (ex-RJD), A P Abdullakutty (ex-CPI) and Mukul Roy (ex-TMC).

Social engineering in UP 

The BJP’s knack of gaining outside talent helped the party script a social engineering in Uttar Pradesh, with imports from the ranks of BSP and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal Assembly elections BJP Bengal 2021 elections Suvendu Adhikari Jyotiraditya Scindia
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp