16,000 farmers leave Punjab to join protest at Delhi borders

More than 16,000 farmers from various parts of Punjab carrying ration and other essential items are heading to Delhi.

Published: 27th December 2020

Farmers shout slogans during a protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on December 20 2020.

Farmers shout slogans during a protest at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur on December 20 2020. (Photo | EPS/Parveen negi)

CHANDIGARH: More than 16,000 farmers from various parts of Punjab carrying ration and other essential items are heading to Delhi. Considering the Centre is firm on not repealing the Agri laws, the farmers said they have prepared for a long haul as were carrying ration and other essentials in their trollies. “We will rest only when the government repeals the laws,” said a farmer. Despite bitter cold and fog, farmers from Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Sangrur, Tarn Taran and Bathinda districts started for Delhi.

Sukhdev Singh, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of largest farmer organisations in the state, said, “Over 16,000 people on 454 trolleys, 50 buses, 60 trucks, canters and 400 cars and jeeps moved towards Delhi from Khanauri border. Some 15,000 pamphlets were distributed and a two- minute silence was observed to pay tribute to those who have died in the agitation so far before the farmers started for Delhi.”

The union will send another group to Delhi from Dabwali border. Several batches of farmers from Amritsar under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee are also headed to Delhi. The Punjab Taxi Union has announced not to charge fares from farmers wishing to go to Delhi to join the protests. Meanwhile, another farmer, 75-year old Amrik Singh of Gurdaspur, died of cardiac arrest at Tikri border. The Kisan Ekta Morcha has appealed to boycott PM’s Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, beat ‘thalis’.

