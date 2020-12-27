STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Bengal headmaster's tailoring training programme becomes ray of hope for educated jobless women

A school headmaster in South 24-Parganas brings over a dozen women together and trains them in tailoring, encouraging them to create their own brands, writes Pranab Mondal

Published: 27th December 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Women have started making face masks and bags of all kinds, ranging from backpacks to shopping bags. The training runs six days a week

Women have started making face masks and bags of all kinds, ranging from backpacks to shopping bags. The training runs six days a week | express

WEST BENGAL: Pulak Roy Chowdhury, a headmaster in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas’ Hingalganj town, has initiated tailoring training for educated young women, most of whom have failed to secure a job.

Among the 17 women who have enrolled for the training, four are postgraduates and four graduates. The women are being trained to make their product a brand of their own in local markets.

“There are many jobless youth in the area. After completing graduation and post-graduation, these young women are clueless about their future. They belong to poor families and have completed their education after battling hardships. There are homemakers who want to supplement the family income. The idea is to provide them training and make them eligible to produce their own product,” says Roy Chowdhury, the headmaster of government-aided Kanakanagar SD Institution, who shells out more than Rs 40,000 for the training initiative.

The training is a joint venture of the school and Mom Sundarban Society, an NGO working on empowering women in the area.

The women have started making masks and bags of all kinds, ranging from backpacks to shopping bags. The training session starts 10.30 am and ends at 4 pm six days a week.

“Our goal is to make these young women small entrepreneurs who would be able to make and sell their own products. These women are adding their creativity skill to make it as a brand in the market. They should not be the ones who would cut and stitch while middlemen will walk away with profit,” says Roy Chowdhury.

Sumita Kayal (25) is a postgraduate in English language and has enrolled in the training.

“I taught English in the area for two years. But now there is no one who comes for tuition since the schools are closed. I had no source to earn. Once the training is over, I will not only be able to meet my expenses but also help my father,” said Sumita.

The tailoring training started with six machines and an initial investment of Rs 80,000. Roy Chowdhury had pitched in with more than half of the investment.

Monira Khatun (22), a graduate, is among those who attend the training regularly.

“I was an intern in a consultancy firm. I visited private companies for interviews and training. I was in trouble when the consultancy firm suspended its operation. When I heard about the tailoring training initiative, I did not think twice," she said.

Roy Chowdhury is determined to empower the young women.

“Some of them are educated and once they complete the commercial training, they will be able to cater to a bigger market. Once their products start hitting the markets, they will be able to carve a career out of it. We have plans to procure more machines so that we can engage more  women in the training programme,” he said.

Joint venture of school & NGO

The tailoring training started with six machines and an initial investment of Rs 80,000. Roy Chowdhury had pitched in with more than half of the investment.

The training is a joint venture of the school and Mom Sundarban Society, an NGO working on empowering women in the area.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pulak Roy Chowdhury Jobs for women
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp