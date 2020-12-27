BJP to blame for death of 45 farmers during protest against agri laws: AAP

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: As the farmers’ agitation at Singhu border completed a month, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said that more than 45 farmers have sacrificed their lives so far during the protests and BJP is directly responsible for these deaths. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the Rs 18,000 crore transferred into the bank accounts of farmers was a horrible ‘joke’ and BJP should not consider this an achievement of the Centre.

“Why is BJP celebrating that fact that they have not been able to increase the income of farmers in the last six years of governance? It’s a horrible and painful joke on farmers. Is the prime minister trying to tell the farmers that they are dependent on doles from the government for their survival?” attacked the member of Rajya Sabha. AAP national spokersperson Raghav Chadha said that it was 31 days since scores of farmers have been sitting at the borders of the national capital.

“More than 45 farmers have sacrificed their lives at the border and this ruthless BJP government at Centre is the only one to be held responsible for this,” he said. AAP has openly opposed the three farm laws and put in its full weight behind the farmers’ agitation. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly slammed the BJP government for the laws which, according to him, will provide no benefit to the farmer.