STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

BJP to blame for death of 45 farmers during protest against agri laws: AAP

AAP national spokersperson Raghav Chadha said that it was 31 days since scores of farmers have been sitting at the borders of the national capital.

Published: 27th December 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers warm themselves near a bonfire during their ongoing agitation at Ghazipur

Farmers warm themselves near a bonfire during their ongoing agitation at Ghazipur | PTI

NEW DELHI: As the farmers’ agitation at Singhu border completed a month, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said that more than 45 farmers have sacrificed their lives so far during the protests and BJP is directly responsible for these deaths. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the Rs 18,000 crore transferred into the bank accounts of farmers was a horrible ‘joke’ and BJP should not consider this an achievement of the Centre.

“Why is BJP celebrating that fact that they have not been able to increase the income of farmers in the last six years of governance? It’s a horrible and painful joke on farmers. Is the prime minister trying to tell the farmers that they are dependent on doles from the government for their survival?” attacked the member of Rajya Sabha. AAP national spokersperson Raghav Chadha said that it was 31 days since scores of farmers have been sitting at the borders of the national capital.

“More than 45 farmers have sacrificed their lives at the border and this ruthless BJP government at Centre is the only one to be held responsible for this,” he said. AAP has openly opposed the three farm laws and put in its full weight behind the farmers’ agitation. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly slammed the BJP government for the laws which, according to him, will provide no benefit to the farmer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singhu border Farmer death farmer protest farm laws BJP AAP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp