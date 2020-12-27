Court orders FIR against Roorkee IIT director for alleged financial fraud in scholarships

Express News Service By

DEHRADUN: Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district has ordered the police to file an FIR against the director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and other staffers for the alleged financial fraud in scholarships, central grants and construction money. The order, dated December 23, 2020, came as the court was hearing a petition filed by a former IIT staffer Menpal Sharma.

The petitioner alleged that IIT director Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Dean of IIT’s Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy (SR IC) Mani s h Shrikhande, Assistant Registrar (SRIC) Jitendra Dimri, Dhiraj Upadhyay, junior assistant (SR IC) and Rajesh Kumar clerk (SRIC), committed financial fraud worth crores for over more than a decade by siphoning off the money of grants and other aids to their bank accounts. Sonika Srivastava, incharge media cell of the institute, in a 8-point statement, saidthe Institute will continue to extend full cooperation to the police.