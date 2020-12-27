JDU in vindictive mood over Arunachal MLAs defection to BJP

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Though the JD-U leaders have avoided coming directly against the Arunachal Pradesh development in which six out of seven MLAs defected to BJP, the JDU will not let it passed as usual. The JDU, feeling disgruntled internally with the act shown by the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh,is learnt to have decided to act appropriately at an appropriate time in future.

Sources from JDU said that one thing has almost become sure how, specially after Arunachal Pradesh development, that the party will field its candidates in the upcoming assembly elections of West Bengal on more than 75 seats, which share borders with Bihar.

“ We are not in hurry to act in vindictive way but we don’’t forget any kind of political treatment meted out to our party”, a senior, preferring anonymity, said after the end of first day of JD-U two day long national executive meeting, on Saturday. Meanwhile,sources said that the Arunachal Pradesh development was discussed in detail besides the party expansion and strengthening plans.