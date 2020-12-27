STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

JDU in vindictive mood over Arunachal MLAs defection to BJP

Thoug h,the JD-U leaders have avoided coming directly against the Arunachal Pradesh development in which six out of seven MLAs defected to BJP, the JDU will not let it passed as usual.

Published: 27th December 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

PATNA: Though the JD-U leaders have avoided coming directly against the Arunachal Pradesh development in which six out of seven MLAs defected to BJP, the JDU will not let it passed as usual. The JDU, feeling disgruntled internally with the act shown by the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh,is learnt to have decided to act appropriately at an appropriate time in future.

Sources from JDU said that one thing has almost become sure how, specially after Arunachal Pradesh development, that the party will field its candidates in the upcoming assembly elections of West Bengal on more than 75 seats, which share borders with Bihar.

“ We are not in hurry to act in vindictive way but we don’’t forget any kind of political treatment meted out to our party”, a senior, preferring anonymity, said after the end of first day of JD-U two day long national executive meeting, on Saturday. Meanwhile,sources said that the Arunachal Pradesh development was discussed in detail besides the party expansion and strengthening plans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh JDU leaders
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp