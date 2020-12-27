STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left-backed farmers unions are obstacles: BJP

It also slammed the Congress for the alleged violence against the party workers in Punjab on Friday when they had gathered to listen to the speech of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday said that the Left-influenced farmers’ unions are proving to be obstacles in the path of finding solutions in the ongoing protests at the border surrounding national capital. “The Leftists sitting in the midst of the farmers are not allowing settlement of issues. The Modi government has given assurances on MSP, APMC mandis and contract farming. The government has spoken with open hearts and even gave written assurances.”

“But the protestors accuse that the government of being stubborn. It will be the people who will decide who is stubborn, the government or the Leftist farmers’ unions,” said Dushyant Gautam, BJP national general secretary. It also slammed the Congress for the alleged violence against the party workers in Punjab on Friday when they had gathered to listen to the speech of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “If there is any bloodshed or loss (of life) in the coming days, then the Congress and the left parties will be responsible,” Gautam told a press conference.

He also said BJP workers, general public and farmers were attacked during the Friday event at Bathinda to celebrate Vajpayee’s birthday, leaving several party workers injured.” “They were listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, when the “Punjab government, with the help of the local police, attacked them with iron road batons.

Due to this, many suffered serious injuries,” he said. He said the state police acted as a “Congress police”. He said the state police acted as a “Congress police”. “Nobody was stopped, the tent at the event venue was uprooted and people gathered there were told to get out through the rear gate,” Gautam alleged.

